Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A music manager of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone, has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Eric Mosley was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after the FBI said he was found with guns and drugs.

During a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters investigation, it was discovered that Mosley was also one of the people behind a $300,000 full-cash bond for the person accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August 2020.

Kevon Lawless, 24 is now facing the death penalty in relation to their deaths. Once the bond was paid, Lawless was released on home incarceration. He would later be brought back into jail for a separate parole violation.

Lawless’ release sparked outrage among the community and the families of the victims. Randolph’s family discovered Lawless was out of jail through social media videos Lawless posted, bragging about being out. The Randolph family said the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections had incorrectly insisted Lawless was still in custody days after his release.

WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the checks that added up to the $300,000 for Lawless’ bond. It was discovered $135,000 was paid for Mosley and Stone’s business called Everybody Shine Together, LLC.

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State, both Stone and Mosley are members of the LLC, which abbreviated is EST, part of Stone’s stage name.

Stone has worked with music big-hitters like Jay-Z and Yo Gotti. Gotti filmed a music video with Stone in Louisville shortly after signing him.

Stone was named Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month in July by Billboard. He’s appeared on national shows such as Jimmy Kimmel and performed on other nationally syndicated stages.

In a song released by Stone on July 21, 2021 called Sky Dweller, he raps about bailing Lawless, or Lakuda, out of jail. Lawless was originally given a $1 million bond at his arraignment.

“They want one mil’ for Lukada, know I’m comin’ to get you, baby,” Stone raps. “Know my heart might get me killed, but it got me here, so risks, I’m takin’”

Lawless has pleaded not guilty to the killings.

Mosley is expected to make his first appearance in federal court soon.

