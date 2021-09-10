Several people hurt after car crashes into house near GE Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car slammed into a house near GE Appliance Park on Friday evening, sending multiple people to the hospital. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Regent Way off of Shepherdsville Road, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Youdis.

Several people were inside the home and were taken to the hospital to get checked out, though Youdis said it was precautionary and the extent of their injuries and the driver’s is unknown.

It’s not yet clear what caused the car to crash into the house.

A neighbor told WAVE 3 News a car has crashed into the same house before.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

