Teen arrested in death of another teen
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder in the April shooting death of another 14-year-old.
The shooting happened April 14 in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way in the St. Denis neighborhood. A witness told WAVE 3 News the shooting happened a day after an incident between the victim, Darrin Thiele, and other young teens.
Because the suspect is a juvenile his name is not being released.
