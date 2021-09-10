Teen arrested in death of another teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder in the April shooting death of another 14-year-old.

The shooting happened April 14 in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way in the St. Denis neighborhood. A witness told WAVE 3 News the shooting happened a day after an incident between the victim, Darrin Thiele, and other young teens.

PREVIOUS STORY

Because the suspect is a juvenile his name is not being released.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.