Teen arrested in death of another teen

(WRDW)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder in the April shooting death of another 14-year-old.

The shooting happened April 14 in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way in the St. Denis neighborhood. A witness told WAVE 3 News the shooting happened a day after an incident between the victim, Darrin Thiele, and other young teens.

PREVIOUS STORY

Because the suspect is a juvenile his name is not being released.

Friday morning, September 10, 2021