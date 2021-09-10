‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements

Support Local Businesses
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” McMaster said in a tweet.(Live 5)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster vowed South Carolina will fight President Joe Biden and Democrats’ newest vaccine requirements which he claims is turning the American dream into a nightmare.

McMaster took to Twitter Thursday afternoon saying the state would fight to “the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian” following Biden’s announcement mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” McMaster said in a tweet. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCSC/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

