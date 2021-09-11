30 firefighters fight blaze at 3 Taylor Boulevard houses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a home on Taylor Boulevard spread to two nearby properties Friday evening, prompting at least 30 firefighters to respond.

Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said people in the area first reported the fire in the 3500 block of Taylor Boulevard around 5 p.m. Firefighters made it there within two minutes and found that the fire had spread to two surrounding residential properties.

LFD crews contained the fires within a half hour.

The main house appeared to be under construction, and no one was living there, Cooper said. A power line had fallen over, though it is unclear if that is what caused the fire. He added that the house had also caught on fire a few months ago.

The property is considered a total loss.

The other two properties were also damaged. One was being used as an AirBnB and had “major damage,” Cooper said. The other was only minorly affected and the people living there likely won’t be forced to move out.

Cooper said no one was hurt.

LFD Arson Unit investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

