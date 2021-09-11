Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

$80 million project in the works for NuLu

Nick Campisano plans to bring an 80 million dollar investment to Nulu. (Credit: Zyyo)
Nick Campisano plans to bring an 80 million dollar investment to Nulu. (Credit: Zyyo)(Zyyo)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 700 block of Main Street still has the remnants of once what was, which has now become an eyesore in the community.

“It’s definitely something that detracts from the area,” business owner Rob Arnold said. “This entire NuLu area has been getting built up for quite some time, and that’s the last albatross holding us down.”

Arnold is talking about the old Service Tank building which closed five years ago and is now littered with graffiti. His business Pre-Game Coffee sits across the street, and he’s excited about the soon-to-come facelift, which kicks off within the next 90 days.

“We got a new owner with some new plans,” Arnold said. “I’m super excited.”

Nick Campisano is the CEO of Zyyo. He’s bringing retail and office spaces, apartments and grocery store and parking deck to the area. The development is being called NuLu Crossing.

“We think that a lot of technologists will be moving from places like Charleston, South Carolina (and) Charlotte and we want to create similar amenities,” Campisano said.

He said his $80 million project is not meant to change NuLu but to add to it.

“It’s the only area we are developing right now. It’s what we believe in in the state of Kentucky,” Campisano said.

The developer said that when the project is all said and done, the walkability factor in the area will be significantly increased.

“I mean, you are six blocks from downtown,” Campisano said. “You’re right next to the baseball stadium and the soccer stadium. There’s lots of bars, restaurants, distilleries, galleries, etcetera.”

The project is expected to be complete in late 2023.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI
A woman died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just...
Woman killed in crash on Bardstown Road
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged
A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified. (Source: Raycom Media)
Woman found shot to death in trash can identified
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback

Latest News

WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged
Late summer in Kentucky sees some of the most crowded events in the state -- the Kentucky State...
Gaslight Festival: Health officials recommend attending crowded events ‘with caution’
After dealing with tragedy in her sports world, a local athlete is working on an app to give...
Louisville athlete creates app aimed at saving lives
The Kentucky Humane Society received more than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana communities...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 60+ pets displaced after Hurricane Ida