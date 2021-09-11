$80 million project in the works for NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 700 block of Main Street still has the remnants of once what was, which has now become an eyesore in the community.

“It’s definitely something that detracts from the area,” business owner Rob Arnold said. “This entire NuLu area has been getting built up for quite some time, and that’s the last albatross holding us down.”

Arnold is talking about the old Service Tank building which closed five years ago and is now littered with graffiti. His business Pre-Game Coffee sits across the street, and he’s excited about the soon-to-come facelift, which kicks off within the next 90 days.

“We got a new owner with some new plans,” Arnold said. “I’m super excited.”

Nick Campisano is the CEO of Zyyo. He’s bringing retail and office spaces, apartments and grocery store and parking deck to the area. The development is being called NuLu Crossing.

“We think that a lot of technologists will be moving from places like Charleston, South Carolina (and) Charlotte and we want to create similar amenities,” Campisano said.

He said his $80 million project is not meant to change NuLu but to add to it.

“It’s the only area we are developing right now. It’s what we believe in in the state of Kentucky,” Campisano said.

The developer said that when the project is all said and done, the walkability factor in the area will be significantly increased.

“I mean, you are six blocks from downtown,” Campisano said. “You’re right next to the baseball stadium and the soccer stadium. There’s lots of bars, restaurants, distilleries, galleries, etcetera.”

The project is expected to be complete in late 2023.

