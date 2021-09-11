Support Local Businesses
9/11 anniversary difficult for many veterans

By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s 9/11 anniversary is a lot harder for many veterans.

Jeremy Harrell is the founder of the Veteran’s Club, a local organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. Harrell says his organization has seen an increase in calls as many vets are extremely troubled by current events, especially those who fought in Afghanistan.

Harrell says it’s important to be there for reassurance, for veterans who feel like they can’t escape it.            

“We just want to make sure we remind them of how important they are, how important their service was because that’s many of the issues of veterans who serve there are now experiencing is ‘Did I even make a difference? Did it even matter?” Harrell said.  “What’s happening now we can’t control, but this is the reason why we have to come together as a community. To support one another when these things come upfront.”

Veteran’s Club is hosting an event at Derby City Pizza Company at 5603 Greenwood Road Louisville at 6 p.m. on Saturday.  Veteran’s Club says the event is to support veterans through this remembrance of 9/11.

To learn more about the Veteran’s Club and how you can help them, click or tap here.

