FORECAST: Temperatures on the rise

WEATHER HEADLINES

Still pleasant, but not as cool tonight

Highs range 85-90 on Sunday

Next best rain chance holds off until mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pleasant evening for some outdoor activities as temperatures fall through the 70s. Overnight, expect a clear sky, but not as chilly as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Temperatures continue to climb on Sunday when highs will warm to near 90 in Louisville with mid to upper 80s away from town. We’ll have lots of sunshine and the humidity creeps up a bit.

Clear and warmer conditions Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Continued warm with southerly winds pumping in more heat and humidity on Monday. We’ll hold in the low 90s for the first part of the week.

The approaching cold front mid next week will bring a chance for showers Wednesday. The front looks to stall in the region and tropical moisture could keep rain chances around into the start of next weekend.

