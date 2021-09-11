Support Local Businesses
I-64 at Cochran Hill Tunnels shutting down for several weekends for maintenance

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said upgrades are being made to the Cochran Hill Tunnels which will include installing new LED lights.(TRIMARC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 64 will be closed in both directions at the Cochran Hill Tunnels, which run between Crescent Hill and Cherokee Seneca, for at least five weekends starting on Sept. 10.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said upgrades are being made to the tunnels which will include installing new LED lights.

Drivers can detour off of I-64 west by taking I-264 east to I-71 south, then reconnect with I-64 west downtown. Those on I-64 east can take exit 8 at Grinstead Drive to Lexington Road, then head to Cannons Lane and reconnect with I-64.

The construction is expected to last for several weekends:

  • Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. — Monday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Sept. 20 at 5 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Sept. 27 at 5 a.m.
  • Friday, October 1 at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 a.m.
  • Friday, October 8 at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Oct. 11 at 5 a.m.

KYTC crews will clean the tunnels as part of the upgrade.

