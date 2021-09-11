Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ind. (WAVE) - Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the 82nd Recruit Academy.
ISP said in a release that applicants can send in their applications online from now until Wednesday, September 29 by 11:59 p.m.
Applicants selected will compete in a physical abilities test, written examination, and oral interview over the weekend of October 2.
The following requirements were listed to apply for a position for Indiana State Trooper:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
For more information and how to apply, visit ISP’s website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.