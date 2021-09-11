LMDC inmate hospitalized in coma as family waits for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is being pressed for answers by the family of an inmate who is hospitalized and in a coma. The family was left wondering what happened to Randall Collier Jr., 32, to have brain swelling and be wired up in a hospital bed.

“We’re just praying for his recovery,” Randall Collier Sr. said. “We’ve got prayer chains everywhere. I want my son.”

Collier Sr. said the LMDC chaplain told his family his son was in the hospital. Once the family got in to see Collier Jr., nurses said the 32-year-old had been in the hospital since Aug. 27.

“I was upset,” Collier Sr. said. “We ran down here (to the hospital). They wouldn’t let us in. I had to do a lot of work on my own Saturday morning. We finally got a visit. They were polite enough to get us a visit.”

Collier Jr. was arrested on arson charges, landing him in LMDC. WAVE 3 News confirmed with LMDC that Collier Jr. was involved in “an incident” that led him to being taken to the hospital.

“I’m trying to put it in God’s hands and let God handle this,” Collier Sr. said. “I’m trying to stay calm for my wife’s sake and for my son, Randy’s sake. I don’t want to shake any boats.”

Collier Sr. said it very well could be their calming presence that led to some movement.

“We (have to) get him to move a little more,” he said. “He hasn’t opened his eyes for us yet. He moved his leg a little bit because his mom asked him to, and he did it. I know he knows we’re there.”

Collier Sr. said he had to watch the leg-raising moment from the window outside. His son also contracted COVID, so only his mother is allowed inside the room. It’s not clear if Collier Jr. is vaccinated.

Collier Sr. said he hopes his son can open his eyes and find a path to a better life.

“My son has a big heart,” Collier Sr. said. “He’ll help anybody. He’s just in mischief. He did stupid things he didn’t need to do, but he’s in jail now for it. But he doesn’t deserve to be beaten down for it.”

