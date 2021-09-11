LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed a call came in on a body found around 4:41 p.m.

Officer Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police said officers found the body of a man on the shoreline near the Shawnee Boat Ramp.

LMPD said the identity of the man can not be confirmed at the moment, but based on early information from officers who spoke with family on scene, it is believed to be the victim of a kidnapping from earlier this week.

Police said foul play is suspected.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s identity following the victim’s autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

