Man killed in shooting involving multiple victims in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least three people were shot in west Louisville Friday night in Russell, with at least one of the victims dying.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Corey Robinson said it happened just after 10 p.m. on South 24th Street near Magazine Street in front of a bar.

One person who was shot several times went to a Louisville hospital before LMPD officers arrived. Another was rushed to the hospital for treatment by EMS.

The victim who was killed died at the scene.

None of their identities have been released.

Those with information that can help investigators are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

