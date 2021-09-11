Multiple people shot in Russell; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least two people were shot in west Louisville Friday night in Russell and rushed to UofL Hospital.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of South 24th Street and Magazine Street.

The exact number of victims was not revealed, nor was the extent of their injuries.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

