Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Multiple people shot in Russell; LMPD investigating

Those with information on a crime are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502)...
Those with information on a crime are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least two people were shot in west Louisville Friday night in Russell and rushed to UofL Hospital.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of South 24th Street and Magazine Street.

The exact number of victims was not revealed, nor was the extent of their injuries.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI
A woman died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just...
Woman killed in crash on Bardstown Road
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged
A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified. (Source: Raycom Media)
Woman found shot to death in trash can identified
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Sailors commemorate Veterans Day at Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
Kentucky retreat helps veterans battling their own mental health
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said upgrades are being made to the Cochran Hill...
I-64 at Cochran Hill Tunnels shutting down for several weekends for maintenance
Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI