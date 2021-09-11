From unprepared to unforgettable, memories of covering 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 years ago, I was breaking speed limits all across Central Pennsylvania as I tried to find a place called Shanksville.

What I saw there on that September 11 will stay with me for the rest of my life.

When the jets struck the World Trade Center, changing the world as we knew it, I had been on vacation, sleeping late, enjoying being lazy and planning to do some fishing while visiting family in the mountains surrounding Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Instead I was suddenly packing my bags, anticipating joining CNN’s coverage of the attacks in Manhattan or at the Pentagon.

However, as reports came of another airliner crashing in Somerset County, just 45 miles from where I was standing, I knew I had to change course.

Even now, the memories of how ordinarily September 11, 2001 began and how materially and emotionally unprepared I was to report on the biggest event of my lifetime, remain as vivid to me as the traumatic events of that day.

This was a time before CNN had issued me a Blackberry, so I had to borrow my wife’s flip phone to call in my reports.

Also a time before GPS, I had to ask for directions several times on my way to Shanksville before reaching an official roadblock.

All of the clothes I would have normally worn to work were in my closet in Atlanta--the same for my computer, notebooks and press credentials.

Fortunately, the Pennsylvania State Trooper in charge of the roadblock listened as I explained my situation and my lack of identification, producing only my CNN cap and my Georgia drivers license as proof of my story.

For some reason, he let me through.

Immediately I saw what seemed to be hundreds of people who had responded to the scene: fire, EMS, law enforcement, even utility and road crews.

But there was nothing for anyone to do expect secure the crash site and protect the evidence for an FBI investigation.

The force of the impact formed a massive crater and erupted with a fiery explosion and mushroom cloud that showered fields miles away with small pieces of debris.

I remember seeing the charred landscape for the first time and thinking, “where’s the plane?”

David Mattingly reported from Shanksville, PA on Sept. 11 as reports of United Airlines Flight 93 had been hijacked and diverted from the Capitol by passengers. (David Mattingly/CNN)

Months later I recounted that moment in the book “Covering Catastrophe.”

“I had seen other airline crashes but nothing like this,” I wrote. “There appeared to be nothing left--no pieces of wings or fuselage, no unhinged seats, no pieces of luggage. It was a scorched hole in the ground flanked by trees charred by a fireball.”

I spent much of that day calling in reports from my car, parked at the edge of a cornfield.

As the hours went by, reports of phone calls from people on the plane to loved ones began to tell a moving story of desperation, defiance and heroism.

Unlike on the other airliners that had crashed before them, the passengers on United Flight 93 had time to become fully aware of the hijackers’ intentions and they made a choice.

Using only the tools they could improvise from the cabin, they fought back, eventually breaching the cockpit, forcing the hijackers to crash the plane.

Had they failed, the plane would have likely reached its target at the Capitol.

Months later I also wrote, “Between live shots, I would look up at the stars, breathe slowly and do my best to keep my composure. Being professional was hard in the midst of such a tragic event. I wanted to cry for the passengers. I wanted to mourn with their families. And I wanted badly to be with mine.”

20 years later, I still feel the same way.

Each time I board a flight, I think about those amazing people and wonder, if caught up in similar circumstances, would I have the courage to make the same decision?

