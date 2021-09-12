Support Local Businesses
Big plays spark IU romp over Idaho

(WNDU)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Hoosiers’ first home game of the season was a smashing success as they scored early and often to thump Idaho 56-14 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

IU jumped on the vistors and never let off the gas. Hoosier running Stephen Carr, who rushed for 118 yards, started the scoring with a short TD run to put Indiana up 7-0.

Next Michael Penix fired a TD strike to Keke Swinton and the Hoosiers led 14-0.

Still in the first quarter, Indiana’s special teams got on the board when Noah Pierre blocked an Idaho punt and returned for the touchdown and the rout was on.

Late in the first half, IU struck with another big play as returner D.J. Matthews took an Idaho punt back 65 yards to put the Hoosiers up 35-0.

IU improved to 1-1 and will host number seven Cincinnati at Noon on Saturday.

