Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cardinal Stadium welcomes back fans at home opener

By James Dobson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although not a sell-out crowd, University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium hosted thousands of fans for the football team’s home opener against Eastern Kentucky University.

The scene was a major departure from the stadium’s reduced capacity COVID protocols of last season.

Social distancing signs, plastic vendor barriers, and mask requirements – all gone. Only when guests are indoors, like in a restroom or elevator, were fans asked to wear a facial covering.

The parking lot bustled with the fanfare of tailgating. Many of the parties had long-time season ticket holders that skipped last year.

WAVE 3 News spoke with Tom Hamilton, who said that he is looking forward to an in-person season.

“It was boring,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t get to come out and party. Watching on TV is not the same thing. We’re here to have a good time, and we’re ready to go.”

While grilling a tall stack of hamburgers, Cardinals fan Brian Benson said that he opted out of his seats last year due to the pandemic.

“We were just trying to be careful you know,” Benson said. “I’m glad everything is opening back up. We’re ready to get in there and cheer on the Cards.”

Sanitizer stations were near congested areas, and University of Louisville Athletics said in this post that “Fans attending any of the seven home games will be required to adhere to the most updated COVID policies.”

Hamilton added that he feels that vaccinated fans should feel safe to come to the games.

“I’m feeling safe because I’m vaccinated,” Hamilton said. “I don’t have my mask on because we’re outdoors, but when we go indoors, we’ll do the mask thing because with Delta, we do not want to catch it.”

The Cardinal’s next home game is September 17 against the UCF Knights.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI
Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Man killed in shooting involving multiple victims in Russell
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The family was left wondering what happened to Randall Collier Jr., 32, to have brain swelling...
LMDC inmate hospitalized in coma as family waits for answers
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

The scene was a major departure from the stadium’s reduced capacity COVID protocols of last...
Cardinal Stadium welcomes back fans at home opener
Based on early information from officers who spoke with family on scene, it is believed to be...
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Sept. 8, 2021...
Officials identify man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
Officers responded to the intersection on Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue around 8:30 p.m....
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run near Crescent Hill