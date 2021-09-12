Defense is solid as Cards top EKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals’ defense shut down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, holding them to a single field goal to win 30-3 on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.

U of L defense back Kei’Trel Clark was a standout, recording six tackles and picking off a pair of passes.

“Defensively, really had a good night, Clark in particular as he played awesome out there on the edge,” said U of L head coach Scott Satterfield.

Cards’ quarterback Malik Cunningham got the scoring started with a 10 yard keeper in the first quarter to put Louisville on top 7-0.

In the second quarter, U of L punt returner Braden Smith returned a kick 49 yards. The point-after missed as the Cards moved out to a 13-0 advantage.

Cunningham then closed out the first half scoring for his team with a 3-yard keeper and Louisville led at intermission 20-3.

In the third quarter, Cunningham connected with receiver Justin Marshall for a 30 yard strike as the Cards increased the lead to 27-3. Cunningham finished with 15 of 23 passes for 183 yards.

Louisville, now 1-1, will get ready for a Friday showdown against Central Florida. Gametime is 7:30 P.M. at Cardinal Stadium.

