Indiana DNR: Birds now can be fed in all 92 counties

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hoosiers in all 92 Indiana counties can resume feeding birds, the Department of Natural Resources has announced.

The DNR had recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of an undetermined illness killing birds across the state. Biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 counties that involved symptoms including crusty eyes, eye discharge and neurological issues.

The department said Friday that residents throughout Indiana may again put out their feeders if they’re comfortable doing so and aren’t finding sick or dead birds in their yards.

The DNR strongly encourages residents who do so to clean seed and suet feeders at least once every two weeks by scrubbing feeders with soap and water, followed by a short soak in a 10% bleach solution. Feeders then should be thoroughly rinsed and dried before being filled. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.

DNR biologists also encourage Hoosiers to continue reporting any sick or dead birds they find to on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

