Louisville Bats pitcher surprises youth baseball team with new equipment

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A top prospect for the major leagues is giving back to the community, donating new equipment to a Louisville youth baseball league.

Hunter Greene, pitcher for the Louisville Bats, greeted the players and coaches of the Kentucky Diamonds traveling baseball league during Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Indians.

After the team was treated to free tickets, the players were invited onto the field, where Greene surprised them each with brand new cleats.

The Kentucky Diamonds has more than 20 youth players who play with the travel-league team, which provides sports opportunities for youth minorities who may otherwise be unable to afford them.

The team thanked Greene on its Facebook page Saturday night, posting photos taken with the pitcher at Louisville Slugger Field.

“We want to expose our players and give them opportunities to be inspired by some of the greatest players in the game,” the post reads.

A day at the ballpark with Hunter Green! Thanks Hunter green for the invitation and taking your time to take photos and...

Posted by Kentucky Diamonds Baseball on Saturday, September 11, 2021
