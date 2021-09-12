Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified

The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot and killed in south Louisville back in August has been identified by the coroner’s office.

James Ray Ludwick, 51, died after being shot in the 8400 block of National Turnpike, just off of Outer Loop, on August 12.

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found the victim shot in the torso.

After EMS responded to the scene and attempted to revive Ludwick, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No updates were provided in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI
Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Man killed in shooting involving multiple victims in Russell
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The family was left wondering what happened to Randall Collier Jr., 32, to have brain swelling...
LMDC inmate hospitalized in coma as family waits for answers
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

One Louisville company is leading the fundraising campaign for the onePulse Foundation to build...
Louisville plays role in creating Pulse nightclub memorial
Daniel Dulin, last seen around 5 p.m. on September 11, had been found safe in Louisville Sunday...
UPDATE: Missing 46-year-old Louisville man found safe
The scene was a major departure from the stadium’s reduced capacity COVID protocols of last...
Cardinal Stadium welcomes back fans at home opener
Based on early information from officers who spoke with family on scene, it is believed to be...
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping