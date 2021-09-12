Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot and killed in south Louisville back in August has been identified by the coroner’s office.

James Ray Ludwick, 51, died after being shot in the 8400 block of National Turnpike, just off of Outer Loop, on August 12.

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found the victim shot in the torso.

After EMS responded to the scene and attempted to revive Ludwick, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No updates were provided in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

