Man in critical condition after hit-and-run near Crescent Hill

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run near the Crescent Hill neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to the intersection on Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigation revealed the man was hit in the roadway by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

The man, whose age was not given, was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

