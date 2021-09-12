Support Local Businesses
Marine’s body returned to Indiana hometown with procession

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - The body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was returned Sunday to his northern Indiana hometown.

A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

Sanchez’s body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Logansport.

People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown Logansport. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez’s body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles carrying Sanchez’s family, followed by thousands of motorcycles.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

