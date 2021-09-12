Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple stolen vehicles out of Jefferson County Saturday evening.

In a release, St. Matthews Police notified KSP on vehicles involved in a stolen vehicle ring investigation. The vehicles were seen traveling southbound on I-65 and requested assistance in finding them.

The first vehicle, a white Chevrolet Corvette, was found by KSP near the Bullitt County line. The driver of the Corvette stopped without incident.

Another one of the vehicles, a burgundy Chevrolet Corvette, was seen by troopers heading south near the 113 mile marker traveling at a speed of 123 miles per hour.

KSP said troopers pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of the Corvette before it exited at mile marker 94 in Elizabethtown.

The burgundy Corvette was later found abandoned at the Five Star gas station on North Mulberry Street.

Two other stolen vehicles were seen by police as they attempted to find the burgundy Corvette. KSP said one of the vehicles, a BMW, stopped after troopers turned on their emergency lights. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The other vehicle, a Jeep Trailhawk, sped away from officers before turning west onto Ring Road. Troopers had lost sight of the Jeep, and were later informed by Elizabethtown Police that the Jeep was found submerged in Freeman Lake near the Ring Road access.

Reports state the driver fled on foot before the Jeep entered the water.

The four vehicles were recovered and turned over to the St. Matthews Police Department. Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate the two individuals connected to the incident.

KSP describes the two individuals as a Black man last seen wearing white shorts, a white shirt and white Crocs and a Black man wearing red and black shorts with braided hair.

No other details were provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078 or the St. Matthews Police Department at (502) 893-9000.

