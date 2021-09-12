Support Local Businesses
Officials identify man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Sept. 8, 2021...
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Sept. 8, 2021 in the 2700 block of Slevin Street.(Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Onie Gatewood died after being shot on the 2700 block of Slevin Street Wednesday, the deputy coroner confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the residence just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

Gatewood was found on scene and pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues their investigation,

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

