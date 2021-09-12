Rodriguez leads Cats over Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Running back Chris Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 206 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Kentucky over Missouri 35-28 on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Rodriguez crossed the goalline with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter but the ball came loose and luckily for the Wildcats was recovered by UK lineman, Eli Cox to break a 28-28 tie. Kentucky’s ground game then was able to run out the clock as UK improved to 2-0 on the season.

Missouri was able to hang tough for much of the game. Late in the first half, the Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak toss a TD pass to Keke Chism as the visitors trimmed Kentucky’s halftime margin to 21-14.

Then in the third quarter after a Wildcat interception, Rodriguez bulled in for a touchdown that put the Cats up 28-14. But Missouri wouldn’t go away and Bazelak, who threw for 294 yards, added a pair of TD’s to even the game at 28-all.

“It’s always a good matchup with them, " said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “Seems like it’s always a close game. We’re evenly matched. It was difficult tonight, even when we thought we had control but it’s never easy”

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game this Saturday at noon against Chattanooga.

