Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Mosley is a business partner of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone.
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI
Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Man killed in shooting involving multiple victims in Russell
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The family was left wondering what happened to Randall Collier Jr., 32, to have brain swelling...
LMDC inmate hospitalized in coma as family waits for answers
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The scene was a major departure from the stadium’s reduced capacity COVID protocols of last...
Cardinal Stadium welcomes back fans at home opener
Based on early information from officers who spoke with family on scene, it is believed to be...
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
The scene was a major departure from the stadium’s reduced capacity COVID protocols of last...
Cardinal Stadium welcomes back fans at home opener
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone