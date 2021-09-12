UPDATE: Missing 46-year-old Louisville man found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 46-year-old man reported missing from the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Saturday evening has been found, according to police.

MetroSafe confirmed Daniel Dulin, last seen around 5 p.m. on September 11, had been found safe in Louisville Sunday morning.

Officials thanked the public for their assistance in locating Dulin.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.