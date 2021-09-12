UPDATE: Missing 46-year-old Louisville man found safe
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 46-year-old man reported missing from the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Saturday evening has been found, according to police.
MetroSafe confirmed Daniel Dulin, last seen around 5 p.m. on September 11, had been found safe in Louisville Sunday morning.
Officials thanked the public for their assistance in locating Dulin.
