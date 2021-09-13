1 dead, 1 critically hurt in NKY shooting, prosecutor says

LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Two people were shot, including one fatally, and another person is under arrest on a murder charge, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

The homicide was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Rosina Avenue in Latonia, Sanders tells FOX19 NOW.

A male died, and the second victim, a female, suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery, he says.

Someone created a memorial where authorities say a man was shot and killed in Latonia on Rosina Avenue. Neighbors say he was killed where the candles are but lived in the house next door. We do not know his name yet but will update when we do. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PziZkwbaez — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 13, 2021

Covington police arrested Keyshawn McCoy on charges of murder and first degree assault.

He was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and held overnight without bond, jail records show.

He is scheduled to appear in Kenton County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

It’s not clear yet what led up to the violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

