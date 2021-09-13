Childhood dream becomes success story for ‘Munchie Man’ 12 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of us may have childhood ideas and dreams, then set them aside once adulthood becomes a reality.

One local man took a chance at one of his lowest points in life. The idea of the ‘Munchie Man’ went from pages in a notebook to a successful, life-changing story in less than a year.

It started with a class project 12 years ago. Lionel Jordan created a business plan.

Jordan, otherwise known as ‘Munchie Man,’ got an A.

“Everybody who went to college with me knows that I carried this notebook,” Jordan said. “Literally everywhere I went nobody ever knew what was inside of it.”

Inside, pages of A+ ideas.

“It’s unbelievable,” Jordan said. “I was homeless twice over the last ten years or so.”

While moving from one place to another, the notebook appeared.

“I actually lost my brother last year,” Jordan said. “I was at my completely lowest point. I was packing up stuff and the notebook shows up again.”

Nine months ago, he said he prayed and promised if he made it through, he was going to give life his all. The next day, with his notebook, he went shopping to bring the pages to life.

“I always wanted to be Willy Wonka,” Jordan said. “Learning Charlie was originally supposed to be a young Black kid it always drew my attention.”

“This shows the progression of it,” Jordan said. “Munchies actually began as a food truck: quesadillas, fried PB&J sandwiches. It’s amazing to see how far I’ve come.”

Eight months later: Munchies sells 3,000 packs in 32 different states and distribution in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. (WAVE 3 News)

He landed on the “Munchies,” gourmet chocolate-covered grapes. The first two weeks, he sold 200 packs. He quit his corporate job to keep up with demand.

Eight months later: 3,000 packs in 32 different states and distribution in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

“Vulnerability is key,” Jordan said. “When you’re in a situation, people listen to you and respect you, take those hits for people so you can go back and teach.”

The candy flavor, cookies and cream and moon rock, are layers of sweets with a final burst of hydration.

“I’m not perfect never going to be perfect,” Jordan said. “Hopefully this allows another young person who looks like me acts like me to be comfortable with themselves.”

His next dream in the notebook, Munchie Land in the Louisville Gardens.

