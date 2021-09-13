Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Getting closer to 90° today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Returns late Tuesday night and may not leave until the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting warmer each day and today will be no different. Highs pushing the 90-degree mark.

Monday night mostly clear and warm with lows near 70°.

Clouds will fill in later in the day Tuesday, but we should be about to squeeze out another hot day in the Metro before that takes place.

Clouds increase with scattered showers or storms possible toward sunrise Wednesday with lows in the 60s.

Tropical moisture will be at play for at least part of the weekend, but still too early to get into specifics.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

