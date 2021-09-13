Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Midweek rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front north brings rain chances Wednesday
  • Tropical system south keeps weather unsettled for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect mild temperatures overnight with a clear sky. Winds, generally light from the south, can be expected.

For the most part, Tuesday is another dry day with only an isolated chance for a downpour. Otherwise, partly sunny, warm and humid once again with high in the mid to upper 80s.

A front approaching from the north will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region beginning Wednesday morning. Wednesday holds the highest rain chance of the next 10 days. We’ll see chances for showers and thunderstorms increase through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be held down because of the increased cloud cover.

