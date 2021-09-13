Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Heaven Hill employees go on strike

(WKYT)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at Heaven Hill Distilleries are now walking the picket line after failing to approve a new contract with the company.

The members of UFCW 23-D began picketing at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Larry Newton, a union steward, said 96.1% of the members voted for the work stoppage.

According to a release from UFCW, the rejected contract “removes a cap on health insurance premium increases and would reduce take-home pay, cuts overtime, and drastically changes work schedules.”

Josh Hafer, a Heaven Hill Brands spokesman, said contract voted down by the union was a five-year agreement.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

The family was left wondering what happened to Randall Collier Jr., 32, to have brain swelling...
LMDC inmate hospitalized in coma as family waits for answers
Richard Longoria, an unvaccinated LMDC corrections officer, is fighting for his life.
LMDC officer battles for life on ventilator, FOP to help family
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
3 arrested following deadly shooting in steakhouse parking lot
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide