JCPS board considers vaccine, testing requirements for all employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Jefferson County Board of Education will discuss changes to the JCPS COVID protocol that would add vaccine or testing requirements for all staff members.

JCPS said it would highlight current actions that are being taken by the district to prevent spread of COVID-19 within students and staff, but mentioned additions to the COVID guidance plan could be needed as cases increase dramatically.

In the board meeting agenda, Superintendent Marty Pollio is recommending the board to add in a vaccine and testing requirement for all JCPS employees.

The new school operations plan would be revised to add the new requirement and sent off to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval, as required by Senate Bill 1.

Provisions of the proposed vaccine and testing requirement as addressed in the agenda are:

All JCPS employees shall be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to the accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA;

All employees who are not fully vaccinated shall undergo COVID-19 testing, subject to Title VII and ADA accommodation provisions, at a minimum of once every other week and no more than once a week;

The District will provide free COVID testing and time to be tested with classroom coverage when necessary;

Employees may choose to arrange their own COVID-19 testing through a licensed medical provider;

An employee shall not be penalized if the District fails to provide free COVID-19 testing or necessary classroom coverage; and

Compliance with this requirement is a condition of employment with JCPS.

Pollio is also recommending the Board allow him to temporarily assign students to NTI learning, which would be used to alleviate student and staff absences due to COVID-19.

JCPS said if the new requirement passes, the existing mask mandate will stay in place.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.