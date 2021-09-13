Support Local Businesses
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting

Keyshawn McCoy
Keyshawn McCoy(Kenton County Detention Center)
By Courtney King and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting in northern Kentucky over the weekend, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders and Covington police.

The homicide was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Rosina Avenue, Covington police said in a news release Monday.

Michael Bishop, 29, of Covington was found shot in the chest several times and dead at the scene, according to police.

The second victim, Alisha Haywood, 33, also of Covington was shot in the leg and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

Covington police arrested Keyshawn McCoy on charges of murder and first degree assault.

He was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and held overnight without bond, jail records show.

McCoy made a brief court appearance Monday in Kenton County District Court, where he was given a public defender.

He will remain locked up without bond.

The case will return to court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

It’s not clear yet what led up to the violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

