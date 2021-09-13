Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man targeted in ominous phone call from man claiming to be Louisville investigator

Scammers can appear to be calling from a legitimate number in what's known as "spoofing."
Scammers can appear to be calling from a legitimate number in what's known as "spoofing."(HNN)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man believes he was the target of a scam when he received a call from someone claiming to be a “chief investigator” for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“You failed to respond,” the caller said. “That means you are being pursued for one count of misdemeanor failure to appear at this time.”

The man, who did not want his name revealed, said he was immediately suspicious of the call.

“I would expect a sheriff’s deputy to knock on my door with a subpoena or a warrant or a perhaps a certified letter from the police department or something like that,” the man said. “So, my family and I were pretty convinced this was a fraudulent call.”

He said that the caller had apparently researched him, finding previous addresses he had been associated with to possibly gain his trust.

“Some of them you can tell right away that this is a scam,” Whitney Adkins, the strategic marketing director for the Better Business Bureau, said. “This guy, he’s done a little bit more homework than the ones we typically hear.”

Adkins said the caller probably wanted the man’s identification and financial information.

The call concluded with an urgent warning.

“‘Failure to respond, sir, will lead to criminal charges pursued against yourself,’” the caller said.

The caller identified himself as Deuce Hillerich. A Google search revealed an LMPD officer with the same name.

LMPD did not immediately answer questions regarding the officer or any investigation related to the phone calls.

Impersonating an officer is a Class D felony in Kentucky and is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

The idea of the ‘Munchie Man’ went from pages in Lionel Jordan's notebook to a successful,...
Childhood dream becomes success story for ‘Munchie Man’ 12 years later
One Louisville company is leading the fundraising campaign for the onePulse Foundation to build...
Louisville plays role in creating Pulse nightclub memorial
One Louisville company is leading the fundraising campaign for the onePulse Foundation to build...
Louisville plays role in creating Pulse nightclub memorial
LMDC officers express concern over working conditions.
LMDC officers raise concern of safety within facility due to staffing issues