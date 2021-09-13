Man targeted in ominous phone call from man claiming to be Louisville investigator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man believes he was the target of a scam when he received a call from someone claiming to be a “chief investigator” for the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“You failed to respond,” the caller said. “That means you are being pursued for one count of misdemeanor failure to appear at this time.”

The man, who did not want his name revealed, said he was immediately suspicious of the call.

“I would expect a sheriff’s deputy to knock on my door with a subpoena or a warrant or a perhaps a certified letter from the police department or something like that,” the man said. “So, my family and I were pretty convinced this was a fraudulent call.”

He said that the caller had apparently researched him, finding previous addresses he had been associated with to possibly gain his trust.

“Some of them you can tell right away that this is a scam,” Whitney Adkins, the strategic marketing director for the Better Business Bureau, said. “This guy, he’s done a little bit more homework than the ones we typically hear.”

Adkins said the caller probably wanted the man’s identification and financial information.

The call concluded with an urgent warning.

“‘Failure to respond, sir, will lead to criminal charges pursued against yourself,’” the caller said.

The caller identified himself as Deuce Hillerich. A Google search revealed an LMPD officer with the same name.

LMPD did not immediately answer questions regarding the officer or any investigation related to the phone calls.

Impersonating an officer is a Class D felony in Kentucky and is punishable by one to five years in prison.

