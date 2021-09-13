Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers...
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.

Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.

This year, the appreciation will take place from September 12-18.

A few facts about truck drivers in the United States:

  • The average trucker will drive over 100,000 road miles per year. That works out to nearly 40 trips across the United States.
  • Truckers deliver about 10 billion tons of freight, or about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S.
  • The trucking industry is made up of 3.6 million men and women. About 6% of the nation’s truck drivers are women.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

Tuesday’s rain chance is very low but an isolated shower or downpour cannot be ruled out as...
FORECAST: Storm chances return
The idea of the ‘Munchie Man’ went from pages in Lionel Jordan's notebook to a successful,...
Childhood dream becomes success story for ‘Munchie Man’ 12 years later
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill employees go on strike
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
A Hardin County classroom is set up to facilitate contact tracing in the event a student gets...
School districts implementing ‘test to stay’ policies to keep students out of quarantine