Students provided with crayons & markers that match their skin color at NAFC Schools

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Duke Energy Foundation and New Albany Floyd County (NAFC) Schools teamed up to create a more equitable experience for students of color.

On Monday, every NAFC pre-school through fourth-grade classroom received packs of multi-cultural crayons and markers.

The Duke Energy Foundation provided a $7,200 grant to help fund the “Colors of the World Crayon & Marker Project.”

NAFC Education Foundation board member Amanda McMonigle asked the board to consider providing more diverse crayon and marker colors.

She came up with the idea after realizing that her adopted sons didn’t have many color options when it came to representing their own skin color on school projects.

“I donated boxes of these crayons to my son’s kindergarten class and he was thrilled when he brought home his ‘all about me’ project,” McMonigle said. “He was able to color his skin and hair the colors that closely match him.”

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to feel great about themselves to take pride in the work that they do and to showcase their talents,” Duke Energy Government and Communication Relations Manager Lisa Huber said.

Monday’s delivery is one part of a larger project being taken on by the education foundation and the NAFC’s elementary art programs.

Teachers across the district plan to explore a celebration of diverse art through a showcase called: The Global Me, and What I See.

