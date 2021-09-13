Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Tuesday’s rain chance is very low but an isolated shower or downpour cannot be ruled out as...
FORECAST: Storm chances return
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane