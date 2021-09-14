Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police

Latest News

Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Teen shot last night charged in July homicide of another teen
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV