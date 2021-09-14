3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are being sought by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators after running away from a crash site Monday evening.

The three men were in a Dodge Avenger and swerved into a semi truck’s lane, forcing it off of a ramp on Interstate 65 around 8:15 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. It happened near Preston Highway and Grade Lane.

The men have not been found after leaving the crash site, Ruoff said. The car they were in was brought to the LMPD tow lot.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

