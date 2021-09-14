Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday evening. The ramp is near Grade Lane.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men are being sought by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators after running away from a crash site Monday evening.

The three men were in a Dodge Avenger and swerved into a semi truck’s lane, forcing it off of a ramp on Interstate 65 around 8:15 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. It happened near Preston Highway and Grade Lane.

The men have not been found after leaving the crash site, Ruoff said. The car they were in was brought to the LMPD tow lot.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Three juveniles shot in Shawnee neighborhood sent to hospital, police investigating
Richard Machin helped a man after he was hit and critically injured in a hit-and-run accident...
Good Samaritan helps Brownsboro Road hit-and-run crash victim who shoved sister out of car’s path
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS board considers vaccine, testing requirements for all employees