3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after three teenage boys were shot in Shawnee Monday night.

Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Metrosafe dispatchers. LMPD Major Steve Healey said other calls for the shooting were reported at the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Herman Street.

Healey said the three underage boys, who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17, were shot near the intersection and then driven to Cecil Avenue. Officers then found a car that had several bullet holes, leading them to the conclusion that the shooting did not happen on Cecil Avenue.

The victims were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not serious.

“The gun violence is heartbreaking, it’s terrible,” Healey said. “We are seeing so many of our younger generation shot or murdered, and that is the frustrating part of it, is we’re constantly coming out to these scenes. It almost seems like it is a daily occurrence, and these neighborhoods do not deserve that.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

