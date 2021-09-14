Support Local Businesses
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan. Four people were found dead in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, about 30 miles northwest of Eau Claire.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Amie Winters, Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said a homicide investigation is underway after four people were found dead Sunday in rural Wisconsin.

A Dunn Country Sheriff’s Office representative said the bodies were found in an abandoned black SUV in a corn field near the Town of Sheridan Town Hall, WEAU reported. A 911 caller alerted deputies to the vehicle.

No arrests had been announced by Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they believe the four who were apparently killed have no connection to the area, and there is no present danger to people living nearby.

The sheriff’s office said a second dark-colored SUV may have been involved.

They asked anyone with information on a black SUV with Minnesota plates in the area Sunday, or any other related information, to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.

