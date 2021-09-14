Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash

A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two kids being thrown from the car.(ISP)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are seriously hurt after being thrown from a car in Jackson County Sunday evening on Interstate 65.

The crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. Kayla Irish, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, lost control of a white Nissan SUV and crashed, according to an initial investigation. After hitting a guardrail and overturning, the car rolled until it hit a concrete barrier wall.

A 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were thrown from the car.

Irish and the girl were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville, and the 5-year-old and another 12-year-old boy were rushed by ambulance to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The four other people in the car were not seriously hurt and did not want any medical treatment, Wheeles said.

The crash investigation is underway. Toxicology results are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be involved, Wheeles said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

St. Matthews Police said the criminals steal someone’s identity to make fake credit cards and...
St. Matthews police uncover complex car theft crime ring
Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Incident rates show Ky. counties some of the ‘fastest spreading’ in the US
St. Matthews police said the criminals steal someone’s identity to make fake credit cards and...
St. Matthews police uncover complex car theft crime ring
UofL Hospital is one of the 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth where Kentucky National Guard...
More Kentucky Guard members activated to help in hospitals