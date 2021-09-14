5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are seriously hurt after being thrown from a car in Jackson County Sunday evening on Interstate 65.

The crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. Kayla Irish, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, lost control of a white Nissan SUV and crashed, according to an initial investigation. After hitting a guardrail and overturning, the car rolled until it hit a concrete barrier wall.

A 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were thrown from the car.

Irish and the girl were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville, and the 5-year-old and another 12-year-old boy were rushed by ambulance to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The four other people in the car were not seriously hurt and did not want any medical treatment, Wheeles said.

The crash investigation is underway. Toxicology results are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be involved, Wheeles said.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.