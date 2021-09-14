Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Darlene Fuller, the aunt of Jermaine Sprewer, said she and her entire family are having a hard time grieving. She is still seeking answers after her 25-year-old nephew is dead.

”I hate to say I hate you, but I do, and I’m going to pray for you though,” Fuller said of the suspect or suspects involved.

The family confirms to WAVE 3 News that Sprewer’s body is the one found at Shawnee Park.

Fuller said the only tangible memory she has is the music videos by Jermaine Sprewer, or as the family calls him, Jay.

”It makes me smile, but then it makes me sad,” Fuller said. “I’m smiling, because I’m able to see him in these videos and hear his voice. When I hear his voice and his rapping, I say, ‘Oh, that’s Jay.’”

An aspiring rapper, Sprewer is seen in videos rapping near the most iconic Louisville spots, talking about the ‘street life’ he grew up in.

However, Fuller said the family knew better. Sprewer’s ‘hard, street-life’ exterior was a facade to keep up with the rapper-persona.

Fuller said her nephew had plans to get out and head west to work on his career. The plans were moving in motion just days before he was found dead.

”Some people didn’t even know... his oldest brother got a job offer,” Fuller said. “He and his brother were getting ready to move out to California.”

After receiving a call of a body found in Shawnee Park, family rushed to the park’s boat ramp. Police said the body was found by the shoreline Saturday afternoon.

Family held tight to one another, remembering the loved one that they had lost.

Fuller said there’s more than meets the eye with Sprewer.

”How dare you, we loved him,” said Fuller. “You may not have known him, so don’t judge him. Its not your job to judge him. That hurts. My nephew is a good person.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not released the official cause of death at this time

The suspects are still at large. The family asks for the community’s help and sending in tips to police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

