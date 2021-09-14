Fan experience issues brings changes to UofL gameday procedures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Athletics has announced a series of changes to address issues encountered by football fans attending last Saturday’s home opener.

In a message to season ticket holders, Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra outlined the steps being taken to improve the fan experience. Among those steps will be accepting cash at select concession stands in the stadium and increasing the concession sales locations by 40%. Also, four concession stands on the Cardinal Stadium concourse will be beverage-only locations selling water, soda and beer.

Tyra said Centerplate, the concessionaire for Cardinal Stadium, will increase its staff to 400 game day employees by adding 150 workers from staffing agencies in nearby cities to augment their local staff. Centerplate is also working to determine and resolve the cause of processing issues with credit card transactions.

For fans attending Friday night’s game with Central Florida, the gates will open at 6 p.m. Tyra said additional training is being provided for staff and supervisors on the ticket scanners. In addition, there will be supervision at each gate for troubleshooting and guest services issues.

“We witnessed the issues first-hand and have efforted to solve for them ever since, Tyra said. “We expect significant improvement, and that starts Friday night.

“As a token of our thanks for your candid feedback and support, all beer, fountain drinks and water prices will be 50% off from the time gates open until halftime. Half off until halftime as appreciation for you, our fans.”

To make the entry process easier, UofL reminds fans to download their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay. Once downloaded, the tickets can be accessed and scanned without internet access. If you need assistance in downloading the tickets to your mobile device, call or text 502-852-5151.

