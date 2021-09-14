Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: One more dry day before thunderstorms return

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Returns late tonight and off/on into Wednesday
  • TROPICAL MOISTURE: Likely to linger for points along and south of the Ohio River into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another good-looking day with hazy sunshine in place. There will be a slight increase in the risk for a brief shower, but most will stay dry.

Any isolated shower risk this evening will fade out fairly quickly. However, an active radar to our north is likely overnight with thunderstorms. The weakening version of those cells moves in toward the pre-dawn hours.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday but depending on how much heating we will pick up around midday, the afternoon could turn briefly busy with a few strong thunderstorm cells popping up.

Scattered showers during Wednesday evening, but the coverage really decreases during the overnight.

Tropical moisture will be at play for at least part of the weekend, but still too early to get into specifics.

