FORECAST: Quiet day before thunderstorms return overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCE: Returns late tonight and off/on into Wednesday

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Likely to linger for points along and south of the Ohio River into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny day ahead with some humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower, but most will remain dry today.

Most of tonight will be dry as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s. However, a line of fading thunderstorms looks to push south towards the area early Wednesday morning.

After the Wednesday morning batch of rain, another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon depending on how much temperatures warm up. Some afternoon thunderstorms could be on the strong side. While scattered showers remain possible during the evening, rain chances gradually fade overnight.

Tropical moisture may help to keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

