FORECAST: Quiet day before thunderstorms return overnight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Returns late tonight and off/on into Wednesday
  • TROPICAL MOISTURE: Likely to linger for points along and south of the Ohio River into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny day ahead with some humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower, but most will remain dry today.

Most of tonight will be dry as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s. However, a line of fading thunderstorms looks to push south towards the area early Wednesday morning.

After the Wednesday morning batch of rain, another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon depending on how much temperatures warm up. Some afternoon thunderstorms could be on the strong side. While scattered showers remain possible during the evening, rain chances gradually fade overnight.

Tropical moisture may help to keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Gov. Beshear
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020
When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?
