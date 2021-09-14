Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain increases after midnight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Highest rain chances on Wednesday as front moves through.
  • TROPICAL MOISTURE: Isolated to scattered downpours possible into the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most of this evening is dry, scattered storms will begin to move in from the north after midnight.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Storm chances will continue to increase heading into Wednesday morning as storms approach the Ohio River. Lows will be near 70 by Wednesday morning.

Storms will reach their peak in coverage by midday Wednesday before fading somewhat and moving east of our counties by late afternoon. Some storms could be strong.

Additional storms will try to develop behind the midday round Wednesday evening. Any storms left on the radar will fade as the sun sets Wednesday evening.

Highs in the lower 80s during the day will give way to lows in the 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday looks like a much drier day as drier air behind the front takes over part of our area.

With that said, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River during the afternoon as highs reach into the low to mid 80s.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

