Good Samaritan helps Brownsboro Road hit-and-run crash victim who shoved sister out of car’s path

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

According to LMPD, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, at the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue in Louisville’s Crescent Hill neighborhood. The victim was crossing the street when he was struck by an unknown car that fled the scene after impact.

“I saw him look, turn and shove his sister out of the way,” Richard Machin said. “I mean, the man is a hero. Then a split second later, that SUV hit him full force and knocked him 30 feet in the air, it was like he was shot out of a cannon.”

Machin witnessed the crash with his wife, while stopped at a red light.

He said he watched as the man landed on his face and stomach and ran out of his car to help. His wife stayed in the car and dialed 911.

“The first thing I did was just, to see if he was alive, and I saw his diaphragm moving that he was breathing,” Machin said. “Then his eye was fluttering. And he had a huge gash across his forehead. There was blood running out down the middle of the street. And I just said, even though I didn’t really believe, ‘you’re going to be okay, you’re going to be okay.’”

Machin said other passersby stopped their cars to help direct traffic and render aid while waiting for first responders to arrive on scene.

“It was an atrocity what was done to that man,” Machin said. “And [for] that person to drive away, we just felt like we all had to be there to make up for that.”

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

“That car was going so fast that that car was gone before he even landed,” Machin said. “The fact that he’s not dead is a miracle.”

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

